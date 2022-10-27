WATCH: Two years to the Abraham Accords and still no Nobel Prize - why not?

One question remains unsolved - how was this even not given a Nobel prize for Peace?
Yasser Arafat, who after getting his Nobel Prize unleashed a terrible suicide-bombing war with Israel which killed thousands of Israelis and Palestinians.
Barak Obama was given a Nobel peace prize just for being elected president.
But an event that has proven that the Middle East can change and become a beacon of world peace has gone unrewarded. Why?
Answer #1: Donald Trump
Answer #2: Benyamin Netanyahu
