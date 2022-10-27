01:52 PM 06:52 AM EST OCT 29, 2022 JLM 77°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
WATCH: Two years to the Abraham Accords and still no Nobel Prize - why not?

Two years into the Abraham Accords signed at the White House in Washington DC and the headlines keep coming. Economically, militarily and culturally, they have given proof that the Middle East can change for the better.

NEWSRAEL Editor 23:30 27.10.2022 2 days ago

One question remains unsolved - how was this even not given a Nobel prize for Peace?

Yasser Arafat, who after getting his Nobel Prize unleashed a terrible suicide-bombing war with Israel which killed thousands of Israelis and Palestinians. 

Barak Obama was given a Nobel peace prize just for being elected president. 

But an event that has proven that the Middle East can change and become a beacon of world peace has gone unrewarded. Why?

Answer #1: Donald Trump

Answer #2: Benyamin Netanyahu

Do you agree? Tell us in the comments section!

Does the article interest you?
Comments
David Dangcil 12:38 a day ago
Shut up with your dead mangod!
Barry Seeklander 05:01 28.10.2022 a day ago
The Lord, Jesus Christ, will bring the only real peace. As for the others, Donald Trump along with Bibi, deserve it more than the others
22:40 27.10.2022 2 days ago
Obama Got Nobel prize Because the color of a skin. And for the other guy shameful. They both need Jesus Christ Son Of God! ♥️🇮🇱♥️✝️♥️🇺🇸 Blessing’s to President Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu!
Ken Hardin 20:55 27.10.2022 2 days ago
How can you or anyone give the worst person ever a peace treaty——- make it a war treaty, there has been no peace nor will it be peace!
Maurice Shoshan 20:40 27.10.2022 2 days ago
Peace accords with conditions on Israel cannot be real treaties
Isabella Grossman 20:35 27.10.2022 2 days ago
Exactly!
0/200