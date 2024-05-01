MAY 2, 2024 JLM 69°F 12:23 PM 05:23 AM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Report: Biden considering bringing Palestinian Arabs from Gaza to the US

President Biden is considering offering Palestinian Arabs a permanent safe haven, with various benefits that could eventually lead to permanent residency and possible US citizenship

Newsrael News Desk 1:00 PM

US President Joe Biden is considering offering Palestinian Arabs a permanent safe haven and the opportunity to flee war-torn Gaza, with various benefits that could eventually lead to permanent residency and possible US citizenship, as reported by CBS News, based on information from various federal government documents, reports Israel National News

This offer refers only to certain Palestinian Arabs who have immediate family members who are US citizens or permanent residents, or those who have American relatives.

Reports say that the plan would need to be coordinated with Egypt, which would have to accommodate these people during the screening process, but so far has refused to welcome large numbers of refugees from Gaza.

While the eligible population is expected to be relatively small, and the process would involve a series of eligibility, medical and security screenings, this plan could offer a lifeline to some Palestinian Arabs fleeing the Israel-Hamas war.

Source: INN  Photo: The Hill

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
G Green 6 hours ago
Heck no!!! Joe's gotta go! Time for the senior center. The other arabs don't even want them. That says something! 😮
G Green 6 hours ago
Oh hell no!!! Time for Joe to check into the nut house where he belongs!!!! The other arabs don't even want them!!!
JOE RIVERA 14 hours ago
America doesn't want them.
Michael Hollander 15 hours ago
So that they can protest more Pro Palestine and do terrible terror attacks on us? No thanks!
ISIDRO LUIS-TOVAR 16 hours ago
we can't believe president Joe Biden and barack Obama and democratic communists socialist doctrine .
[Anonymous] 19 hours ago
America cannot support her own Veterans and secure her own borders from drug gangs, murderers, and pedophiles and you want to subject more people to this? Bad idea. 😡😡😡🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
[Anonymous] 20 hours ago
Democrats and their supporters disgust me.
[Anonymous] 21 hours ago
It’s not enough that Biden has open borders for terrorists, now he’s gonna ship them in????!!! 🙏🙏🙏🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
a person 21 hours ago
Endtimes????? Biden is a pedophile, he molested his own daughter Ashley biden, sooooooo he sold his souk to satan, what do you expect? He has no morals.
Joe Cross 21 hours ago
I bet they will be here in time to vote! They better be sent to blue states and cities cause if they start shit in the 28 states where it’s legal to conceal carry we can defend ourselves. Stupid idea
John R 21 hours ago
Stupid is,stupid does!
John R 21 hours ago
Just when I thought Biden could not possibly get any stupider….has he not learned, they are terrorist?!! Sure a few maybe good people but , sorry, not my/our problem.
Dave Camp 21 hours ago
When will America rise up and be rid him
Sandy Grant a day ago
Don’t you dare!! Americans must Get rid of this horrible regime….. if you haven’t already.
[Anonymous] a day ago
This is truly destroying us from within. America must act. This president is kissing Obama’s feet. Our country has millions of people from all countries who aren’t here for freedoms
Rey Rivero a day ago
In no time those terrorists will do their slaughtering maybe one of the politicians family’s members could be one of the victims.
Miriam Bassiouni a day ago
I can't believe he is even considering this.
kathy thompson a day ago
Biden is and his administration are bent on destroying the United States we have to vote him out
Beverly Martin a day ago
I really want Biden to be attacked like us Jews were and are always attacked by settlers. Fuck USA
Joe Castaneda a day ago
I never hear something so stupid in my life .but what you spectfrom fucken Democrats
R a day ago
Look what's already going on with the student protestors. Let's see how they will protest when those terrorists start abusing them in their own country, the way they abuse the Israelus in Israel? Le!
[Anonymous] a day ago
Get out biden and Obama. Get out! The people impeach you and try you for treason!
Heather Redden a day ago
Yeah YAY BRING ALL HATEFUL TERRORISTS HERE…just what we need… more hateful people…” play stupid games win stupid prizes”. that’s America …as it circles the drain🥱🥴
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

"Iron Swords" - War in Gaza Benjamin Netanyahu Hamas The Iran Threat Biden Administration The Leftist-Islamist Alliance Hezbollah Israeli Technology Palestine = Hamas = ISIS Israeli_Nature 10/7 Hamas Massacres Biblical Archaeology Jihadi Infiltration into the West Heroes of Israel Israel - Iran War The Bible Muslim Persecution of Jews