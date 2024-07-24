JUL 25, 2024 JLM 72°F 08:03 AM 01:03 AM EST
Soldier seriously injured from rockets fired at Har Dov

IDF soldier seriously injured from a number of projectiles that crossed from Lebanese territory towards the Har Dov area. The soldier was taken to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

Newsrael News Desk 9:00 AM

An IDF soldier was seriously injured on Tuesday from a number of projectiles that crossed from Lebanese territory towards the Har Dov area, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Wednesday morning.

The soldier was evacuated to Rambam Hospital in Haifa, which said that he had undergone an operation and is now hospitalized in intensive care, as reported by Israel National News.

The soldier’s family has been notified.

On Tuesday evening, the IDF announced that approximately 15 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Several were intercepted, and the rest fell in open areas around Kiryat Shmona.

Additionally, a number of projectile launches from Lebanon were identified crossing into Israeli territory and falling in the area of Har Dov, a number of hits were identified in the area. IDF artillery struck the sources of fire.

Furthermore, the IAF struck a Hezbollah missile launcher in the area of Kfarhamam, terror infrastructure in the area of Ayta ash Shab and an observation post in the area of Khiam.

Overnight Monday, the IAF struck a Hezbollah weapons storage facility in the area of Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon.

In addition, terrorist infrastructure sites in the areas of Houla and Ayta ash Shab were struck. On Monday evening, IDF artillery fired to remove a threat in the area of Ayta ash Shab.

Source: INN

[Anonymous] 3 hours ago
(Continues from previous) rocket s and other flying objects ment to kill you. You all have my admiration for that alone. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🇮🇱🇮🇱✡️
[Anonymous] 4 hours ago
I keep wondering how you all keep living with all the
