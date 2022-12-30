Israel’s Population Grew 2.2% in 2022 Due to Post-COVID Immigration

The Bureau reported that 62% of the population’s growth came from births while 38% came from immigrants.

Approximately 178,000 babies were born (74.8% to Jewish mothers, 23.8% to Arab mothers, and 1.4% to others) while approximately 73,000 immigrants arrived in Israel in 2022. According to the Bureau, 80% of the immigrants came from either Russia or Ukraine.

Subtracted from the population were 52,000 Israelis who died and another 4,000 who were abroad for more than one year.

Israel’s overall population is 73.6% Jewish and 21.1% Arab, with 5.3% classified as “other.”

