06:37 AM 11:37 PM EST DEC 31, 2022 JLM 47°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Israel’s Population Grew 2.2% in 2022 Due to Post-COVID Immigration

According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, Israel will end the year with a population of 9.656 million people, an increase of 204,000 from 2021. The growth was attributed to a jump in immigration compared to significantly lower numbers in 2021 during the COVID pandemic.

TPS News Agency 08:30 a day ago

The Bureau reported that 62% of the population’s growth came from births while 38% came from immigrants.
Approximately 178,000 babies were born (74.8% to Jewish mothers, 23.8% to Arab mothers, and 1.4% to others) while approximately 73,000 immigrants arrived in Israel in 2022. According to the Bureau, 80% of the immigrants came from either Russia or Ukraine.
Subtracted from the population were 52,000 Israelis who died and another 4,000 who were abroad for more than one year.
Israel’s overall population is 73.6% Jewish and 21.1% Arab, with 5.3% classified as “other.”

Photo by Shalev Shalom/TPS

Does the article interest you?
Comments
0/200