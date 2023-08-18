IRANIAN IRGC terror group operating in Britain

Opponents of proscription — including some Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office officials — have consistently claimed that proscribing the IRGC would merely be symbolic, with no practical impact.

This is simply not true.

Existing sanctions on the IRGC do not prohibit the IRGC’s propaganda activities and its ability to radicalise and even recruit British nationals for terror operations.

In the past few years, we have witnessed a significant rise in IRGC-related violent Islamist extremist activity in the UK. From vigils for IRGC terrorists at the Islamic Centre of England in Maida Vale to the recording of a propaganda anthem at a children’s school in Kilburn.

However, none of these even come close to the activities of the London-based Islamic Students Association of Britain, which, as revealed today, has been hosting events with senior IRGC commanders, propagating and glorifying its terrorism.

This little-known entity operating from its “Kanoon Towhid” centre in London’s Hammersmith, just a mile from a synagogue, is part of the clerical regime’s official Islamic Students Association network that is controlled by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei through his official representatives.

There is a total of 40 official Islamic Student Associations across Europe, reporting directly back to the Office of the Supreme Leader.

In fact, the head of the UK’s branch, Bradford University graduate Mohammad Hussain Ataei Dolat-Abadi, who also heads the overarching Islamic Students Association of Europe, personally met with Khamenei in January, where the supreme leader praised him for carrying out the regime’s “mission abroad”.

From the list of IRGC officials and activities hosted by Dolat-Abadi and his organisation, there should be no doubt that this UK-based entity is glorifying IRGC terrorism and its violent Islamist extremist ideology.

But the worst is still to come.

Deeper background checks into the profiles of the senior IRGC officials it has hosted online to speak to British Muslim students reveals why there is added urgency for the UK to proscribe the IRGC immediately.

Of the eight IRGC officials who have addressed British students, three are particularly alarming.

Saeed Ghasemi is a senior commander of the IRGC’s notorious “Plainclothes Unit” (lebas shakhsees).

In Iran, Ghasemi is known as one most violent and extremist commanders of the unit, which plays a leading role in the brutal suppression of anti-regime protests in Iran: secretly detaining, torturing and executing Iranian civilians.

Since the early 1990s, he has also had a commanding role in the IRGC’s terrorist operations abroad. In 2019, Ghasemi even boasted about how he and the IRGC secretly trained al-Qaeda terrorists during the Bosnian War, using Islamic Crescent outfits — equivalent to the Red Cross — as their disguise.

In recent years, Ghasemi, who told British Muslim students of the regime’s intent to “go for an apocalyptic war … to bring an end to the life of Jews across the world”, has become increasingly involved in radicalising and recruiting individuals for the IRGC and its network of terror proxies.

In September 2020, the UK student group also held an “in conversation with” event with Hossein Yekta, another senior IRGC Plain Clothes commander. Yekta, who referred to British students as “[IRGC-Basij] soft-war officers” is nothing short of a youth indoctrinator and recruiter for the IRGC.

In 1997, he was one of the key founders of the new initiative — “Rahian-e Noor” — designed to take schoolchildren on military-style camping excursions on the Iran-Iraq War battlefields to ingrain martyrdom-seeking culture among Iranian youth and recruit them for the IRGC.

Source: IMFAT (Iran) - Photo: Reuters