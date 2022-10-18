Shooting terror attack at Shaked settlement

Yossi Dagan chairman of the Shomron Regional Council "This government neglects security - in Samaria, in Dizengoff in Tel Aviv, in Elad and everywhere else in the State of Israel," said Dagan, against the backdrop of the wave of terrorism. "This lawlessness must stop. It's been over a month now that I've been warning along with many others who are shouting that we demand the return of all the checkpoints and a 'Protective Wall 2' operation now."



Image - Hami Erlanger