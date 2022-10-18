09:33 PM 02:33 PM EST OCT 19, 2022 JLM 64°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Shooting terror attack at Shaked settlement

Three houses in the Shaked settlement were hit by gunfire today (Tuesday). There were no casualties.

Walla! News 18:00 18.10.2022 a day ago

Yossi Dagan chairman of the Shomron Regional Council "This government neglects security - in Samaria, in Dizengoff in Tel Aviv, in Elad and everywhere else in the State of Israel," said Dagan, against the backdrop of the wave of terrorism. "This lawlessness must stop. It's been over a month now that I've been warning along with many others who are shouting that we demand the return of all the checkpoints and a 'Protective Wall 2' operation now."

Image - Hami Erlanger

Does the article interest you?
Comments
Tuin Boon 15:31 18.10.2022 a day ago
Basically it should start with stopping terror education and training as well as rewarding terrorist acts. Hence preemptive. Fighting symptoms and aggression results is way too late and too costly.
0/200