Israeli fighter jets hit more than 200 targets in Gaza on Tuesday night

(October 11, 2023 / JNS) On Tuesday night, Israeli Air Force fighter jets hit more than 200 targets in Gaza’s Al Furqan neighborhood, which it called “a terror-nest for Hamas,” from “where many activities against Israel are carried out.”

It was Israel’s third counterstrike in the area in the past 24 hours, during which it hit 450 targets, the Air Force stated.

The Air Force “will continue to act powerfully against the infrastructures of the terrorist organization Hamas, which aim terror against Israel, and continues extensive waves of attacks in the Gaza Strip,” it added.