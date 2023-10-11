02:38 AM 07:38 PM EST OCT 12, 2023 JLM 64°F
Israeli fighter jets hit more than 200 targets in Gaza on Tuesday night

The Israeli Air Force struck in Gaza's Al Furqan neighborhood, "a terrorist hotspot from which Hamas devises and executes their attacks," per the IDF.

JNS - Jewish News Syndicate 08:30 18 hours ago

(October 11, 2023 / JNS) On Tuesday night, Israeli Air Force fighter jets hit more than 200 targets in Gaza’s Al Furqan neighborhood, which it called “a terror-nest for Hamas,” from “where many activities against Israel are carried out.”

It was Israel’s third counterstrike in the area in the past 24 hours, during which it hit 450 targets, the Air Force stated.

The Air Force “will continue to act powerfully against the infrastructures of the terrorist organization Hamas, which aim terror against Israel, and continues extensive waves of attacks in the Gaza Strip,” it added.

Comments
Linda Barnum 12:44 11 hours ago
Praying for Israel and for the peace of Jerusalem
zydrunas babarskas 07:21 16 hours ago
Am 1:7 But I will send a fire upon the wall of Gaza, Which shall devour its palaces.
06:59 17 hours ago
Praying for Israel, it’s warriors, it’s people, it’s children many times per day. Every time I open an article on Newsrael as it’s a great reminder to me. Please pray everyone. This is aSpiritual war.
צדקה תציל 06:36 17 hours ago
Sterilize every single one
Kingsley Gorman 06:26 17 hours ago
Keep it up! As General Curtis E. LeMay once said, “Make the rubble bounce.”
Gary Rush 05:39 18 hours ago
YESHUA IS WITH YOU ,AM PRAYING FOR ALL ISRAEL ESPECIALLY THE IDF ,AMERICA IS WITH ITS BIG BROTHER 🙏
05:39 18 hours ago
GOD BLESS ISRAEL
05:35 18 hours ago
Wiped Them Out!!💣💣💣🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱
Johnandtoni Miller 05:34 18 hours ago
Good job my friends! Let no stone be left upon another! Cut them to pieces with a butter knife.
Cynthia Glazier 05:33 18 hours ago
YeA!!!! You go guys! Praying for Israel…🙏🇮🇱
