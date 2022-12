Former Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon told World Israel News on Thursday that he expected a normalization deal establishing ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia to be signed within a year.

“We are closer than ever to achieving peace between all the sons of Abraham,” Danon told WIN.

“The new government led by Prime Minister Netanyahu will put expanding the Abraham Accords on the top of our list. I believe we’ll see a deal with the Saudis within a year,” he added.