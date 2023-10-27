WSJ: Iran is smuggling huge amounts of weapons to Israel

The newspaper added that these Iranian efforts aim to strengthen the military capabilities of the Palestinian factions associated with them and not to limit this to Hamas alone.

Over the past few years, Iran has provided Hamas with money and weapons and provided its militants with training.

But with the tightening of surveillance operations in Egypt on smuggling routes through the Sinai Peninsula, which borders the Gaza Strip, Hamas has become more dependent on locally produced weapons, mainly rockets, according to the newspaper.

The newspaper reveals that Iran succeeded, through the network of militias loyal to it, in establishing a land corridor through Iraq and Syria to Lebanon, and through Jordan to Judea and Samaria, which allowed it to transfer armed men, equipment and weapons to its allies in the region.

Regarding Judea and Samaria, the newspaper's report indicates that weapons supplied by Iran entered Jordan illegally and then reached Judea and Samaria.

A senior Jordanian security official says that most of the smuggled Iranian weapons reach Judea and Samaria, especially to the Islamic Jihad movement, which is allied with Hamas.

The official added that networks of smugglers are growing with the help of the Syrian government and militias supported by Iran such as the Lebanese Hezbollah.

The newspaper reveals that Jordan "has been troubled for a long time by the smuggling of weapons and drugs into its territory from the Syrian side."

The newspaper quoted European and Middle Eastern officials who said that Jordanian officials had filed complaints with Syria, and also expressed their concerns to allies in Europe, regarding the fear that the flow of weapons to Judea and Samaria would lead to strained relations with Israel.

USING UAVS

The senior Jordanian confirmed that the smuggled weapons include Iranian copies of American anti-personnel mines - Kalimgor, as well as M4 assault rifles, TNT explosives, pistols and other weapons.

One of the methods used by the smugglers to cross the Syrian border into Jordan is to hide weapons in trucks passing through official border crossings or to transport them on remote desert roads, where visibility is often impossible in the winter due to fog or dust.

For Jordan, the paper argues, stemming the flow of arms is an arduous task, especially across the long and poorly defended northern border on the Syrian side, due to the lack of cooperation from Bashar al-Assad's government.

The newspaper adds, "Also, Jordan's borders with Israel are not protected by a large fence, which makes it a suitable route for large-scale smuggling."

The second way to smuggle weapons is the use of small drones. The newspaper says that last February, Jordanian security personnel discovered for the first time a commercial drone that came from Syria carrying hand grenades.

Another Jordanian security official who monitors the Syrian border was quoted as saying that such drones, which are purchased cheaply online, "can also carry two assault rifles, and it is very difficult to detect them... we only see them by chance. ."

REMOTE DESERT ROADS

Iran uses other means of transporting weapons, according to the newspaper, because since last February it has been taking advantage of the consequences of the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria to promote smuggling operations.

The newspaper says that the commander of the Iranian Quds Force, Ismail Kaani, visited the city of Aleppo in Syria at the time under the pretext of supervising operations to provide aid to earthquake victims.

Kaani traveled to Syria on a plane owned by Mahan, an Iranian airline that the United States has previously sanctioned for transporting fighters and weapons from Iran to Syria.

Shortly after Kaani's visit, the Mahan company, under the guise of providing humanitarian aid, began transferring large quantities of weapons to Syria, according to a CIA operative operating in the region, a Syrian government adviser and a European security official.

Regional security officials say that it is not clear how many weapons are smuggled into the Palestinian territories, and whether some of them reach Gaza through Israeli territory.

They add that it appears that the vast majority of the smuggled weapons passing through Jordan are destined for Judea and Samaria.

The spokesman for the Palestinian police, Louis Zuricat, said that over the past two years, his forces have seized about 600 to 1,000 weapons every year in Judea and Samaria, more than double the number in 2021.

Zuricat added that about 60 of these weapons were used for self-defense by civilians or for criminal activity.

Experts say that the flow of weapons through Jordan to Judea and Samaria has actually increased, especially during the last year.