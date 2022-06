About 200 members of bereaved families participated today in a bar and bat mitzvah event for IDF orphans and security forces that took place in Jerusalem, with the participation of the chief of staff, the commissioner, the head of the ACA and the deputy commissioner of the IPS.

Photo - The son of the late Lt. Col. Mahmoud Khir a-Din, Ahmad Khir a-Din, together with the Chief of Staff Kochavi