WATCH: Israeli police hit 150 targets to confiscate illegal guns

Large forces of the Israel Police and the Border Guard set out early this morning for a national operation against the possession of weapons in over 150 targets all over the country.



In the operation, 74 suspects were arrested and 43 suspects were detained, and 14 pistols, three M-16 rifles, two Carlo rifles, two airsoft tools, an explosive device, various types of ammunition, cartridges and stolen military equipment and drugs were seized.



The operation took place under the direction of the Police Commissioner, Senior Superintendent Yaakov Shabtai, and the head of the Investigations and Intelligence Division, Superintendent Yigal Ben Shalom, and all the police districts, Lahav 433 units, the Border Guard and the Traffic Division took part in it.





