WATCH: Chief of Staff held a situation assessment on the Lebanese border
The Chief of Staff held a situation assessment on the Lebanese border, together with the commander of the Northern Command, Colonel Uri Gordin and the commander of the 91st Division, Lieutenant Colonel Shay Klaper.
IDF Spokesperson 10:30 AM
The Chief of Staff expressed his great appreciation for the actions and operational achievements of the northern forces and told them: "We will return the residents only when it is safe here. It requires professionalism, readiness, and patience from us."
