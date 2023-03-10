Iran-linked center under investigation

Ahmed Haneef, a Canadian Shia scholar, was due to address a special event at the Islamic Centre of England (ICE) in Maida Vale on Wednesday evening.

The organisation has been accused of being an “outreach centre” for the brutal Iranian regime by House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee chair Alicia Kearns.

The centre, a charity, is currently facing a statutory inquiry by the Charity Commission over “serious governance concerns” and failure to comply with previous rulings.

In a previous speech to the organisation Haneef claimed 9/11, “was a false flag operation”.

He said: “It was a self-imposed terrorism in America. You know, you find this plane crashes into the building and it immolates, it bursts into flames. Oops.

“By the way, we just found the passports of some of these hijackers in the rubble. Come on, you know, things like that.

“You know, how they found some Jewish kids on some roof actually filming the event and jumping up for joy. No word from them. So there’s a false flag operation.”

He had previously told ICE’s YouTube channel: “They’re not afraid of us, they make their own people afraid of us because they use some of us in their programme.

“They’re using Saudi Arabia and the Gulf States and so on to foment this thing called extremism that they want to scare their own people about.”

