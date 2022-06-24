24 Jun, 2022 06:25
Israel sends firefighting planes, equipment, to aid Cyprus
Newsrael News Desk 09:30 21 hours ago

Israel, Cyprus, and Greece are signatories to an agreement under which they will cooperate on the management of natural disasters.

On the instruction of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid), and Public Security Minister Omer Barlev (Labor), two firefighting planes and a plane filled with firefighting equipment will leave for Cyprus.

The equipment will help Cypriot firefighters manage the fires blazing on the island.

As reported by Israel National News
