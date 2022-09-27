Israel keeps flights coming as Jews flee Russia

Immigration and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata convened an inter-ministerial meeting Sept. 22 including representatives of the foreign and finance ministries to prepare for a possible influx in Russian immigration to Israel after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced another 300,000 troops would be mobilized for the war in Ukraine Sept. 21.

After the meeting, the minister said, “We are doing everything in our power to help them reach us here in Israel safely, despite all the challenges that stand in their way at this time. My ministry is preparing for a massive absorption.”

Source: Al-Monitor