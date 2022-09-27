04:53 AM 09:53 PM EST SEP 29, 2022 JLM 70°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Israel keeps flights coming as Jews flee Russia

In fear of conscription, Russian Jews are fleeing the country for Israel.

Newsrael News Desk 23:30 27.09.2022 a day ago

Immigration and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata convened an inter-ministerial meeting Sept. 22 including representatives of the foreign and finance ministries to prepare for a possible influx in Russian immigration to Israel after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced another 300,000 troops would be mobilized for the war in Ukraine Sept. 21.

After the meeting, the minister said, “We are doing everything in our power to help them reach us here in Israel safely, despite all the challenges that stand in their way at this time. My ministry is preparing for a massive absorption.”

Source: Al-Monitor

Does the article interest you?
Comments
Desiree Siefkas 16:11 10 hours ago
Prayers for Israel’s prayer 🙏 teams. God Bless Israel 🇮🇱 for working smart to complete this project.
Susan 01:07 28.09.2022 a day ago
God bless the Jerusalem Prayer Team, Friends of Zion/Museum. They teams are n danger everyday on their human missions to Ukraine!
Pamela Hackner 20:34 27.09.2022 a day ago
I hope they all get away safely expecially the Chabad Rabbonim who decided to stay in Ukraine to help the Ukrainine Jewish community who decided to stay .
0/200