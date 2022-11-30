05:51 AM 10:51 PM EST DEC 1, 2022 JLM 49°F
Reenergizing the Israel-Africa strategic partnership

With Israel’s help, the Horn of Africa can become the Horn of Plenty.

Newsrael News Desk 11:30 18 hours ago

JNS reports - Since the advent of Zionism and the birth of modern Israel, there has been a strong ideological connection between Israel and the African continent. With regard to Ethiopia, this fact has particular resonance, as both countries share long and rich histories rooted in Biblical narrative. The fruitful existence of a strategic partnership between our two countries goes back at least as far as King Solomon and the Queen of Sheba. 

Source - JNS/Twitter - Image - GPO


Comments
Rhoda Wright 12:50 15 hours ago
Very much need to to keep the. Partnership with the 2 countries for safety sake of all
Tuin Boon 10:06 18 hours ago
Very true Hope it will have as next step Ethiopia to open his embassy in Jerusalem
