The IRGC are reorganizing Iran militias in eastern Syria

The Syrian news website, "Nada al-Forat", reported that the Iran IRGC replaced the director in the city of Deir ez-Zor, where it serves as a center for holding seminars to convince Sunnis to convert to Shia.

The militia appointed "Rashid al-Faisal" as the director of the Iranian cultural center, and he is a former commander in the youth union and is affiliated with the IRGC.

According to the site, the change came as part of a plan to enrich their ranks after the intense airstrikes that the Israeli and American warplanes carried out on them and caused heavy losses.

Photo: Reuters