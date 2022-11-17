03:06 PM 08:06 AM EST NOV 18, 2022 JLM 65°F
The IRGC are reorganizing Iran militias in eastern Syria

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have reorganized its militias in Deir ez-Zor province in eastern Syria, firing several commanders and replacing them with new ones, some of them Syrian nationals.

The Nziv Report 05:00 17.11.2022 a day ago

The Syrian news website, "Nada al-Forat", reported that the Iran IRGC replaced the director in the city of Deir ez-Zor, where it serves as a center for holding seminars to convince Sunnis to convert to Shia.

The militia appointed "Rashid al-Faisal" as the director of the Iranian cultural center, and he is a former commander in the youth union and is affiliated with the IRGC.

According to the site, the change came as part of a plan to enrich their ranks after the intense airstrikes that the Israeli and American warplanes carried out on them and caused heavy losses.

Photo: Reuters

Comments
Yeheskel Sharbani 03:09 17.11.2022 a day ago
That’s the old trick. Pay the Syrians money & They Will Join the Iranian RIGC & to convert to become Shiite￼. ￼ maybe it’s American money￼
