78% of Ukrainian immigrants intend to stay

A poll conducted by Israel’s Aliyah and Integration Ministry revealed on Tuesday that more than 80% of Russian and Ukrainian Jews who arrived in Israel after the breakout of the war in Ukraine on February 24 intend to stay in the country.



Figures were slightly higher for Olim from Russia, with 83% of them responding positively to the question. Meanwhile, over 78% of Ukrainians who made Aliyah after the Russian invasion said they intend to remain in the Jewish state.



Source - Ynet - Image - AFP