ICYMI: Saudis will re-build Lebanon; demand Hezbollah is dis-armed

According to reports in Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, which has distanced itself from Lebanon in recent years due to Hezbollah's hegemony, is making noises that it is returning.

The Saudis are sending messages that they support army chief Joseph Aoun as the next president (the vote is on Thursday) and, no less importantly, that they are willing to be part of the country's reconstruction mechanism following the recent war.

However, according to reports, the Saudis have set one clear condition for putting their hands in their pockets for Lebanon's reconstruction - disarming Hezbollah. An ambitious goal.

Meanwhile, Lebanon continues to investigate the damage caused by the war.