Antisemitism reared its head over the Jewish New Year holiday in two incidents aimed at least in part at college students over 800 miles apart in the United States.

Anti-Jewish flyers were found Sunday morning on the eve of the holiday in several neighborhoods of Ann Arbor, Michigan, including those of students who attend the nearby University of Michigan. Plastic baggies containing several pages of antisemitic propaganda were thrown onto lawns and driveways.



Image - Twitter/Screenshot