Baby Boom for the New Year: 100 babies were born during Rosh Hashanah in Jerusalem

Shaare Zedek Medical Center celebrated the New Year, 2018, with no less than 100 births and new babies emerging into the world. 51 of the babies born during the holiday were girls and the remaining 49 were boys.

The baby boom for the new year was started by the couple Hodia and Asher Klein from the Kiryat HaYoval neighborhood, who gave birth to the first baby of the year 2018 in Shaare Zedek. The baby of the Klein couple was born weighing 3,800 kilos right after the holiday, on Sunday evening.

Source: INN