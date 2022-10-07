01:49 AM 06:49 PM EST OCT 8, 2022 JLM 63°F
Israel readies for war on northern borders

Gantz instructs IDF to be prepared for increased tensions in the north

NEWSRAEL Editor 16:30 9 hours ago

Israel is preparing for a possible confrontation with Hezbollah after rejecting increased demands from Lebanon in maritime border talks on Thursday.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz instructed the defense establishment “to prepare for any scenario in which tensions increase in the northern arena – including defense and offense readiness,” his office said.

The instruction was issued following an assessment of the situation with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi and other senior military officers and defense officials.

Source: Reuters/ Photo: AP

Comments
14:07 9 hours ago
I totally agree.. terrorists will never be satisfied, never ever give in to their Demands ! They don’t care about anything or anyone not even their own people! They only use them as suicide bombers !
Michael Gray 14:00 9 hours ago
Praise God Israel will never be destroyed, and Israel will never surrender to anyone. This is prophecy foretold.
Jeane Frady 13:38 9 hours ago
Amen !!!! 🙏🙏🙏🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮
Tuin Boon 13:36 9 hours ago
Donot give in to demands of terrorists. They will never ever be satisfied, Only their total annihilation could be the solution (sooner or later)
