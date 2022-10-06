Yossi Dagan: IDF soldiers are heroes

INN reports that Samaria Brigade Commander, Colonel Shimon Siso, spoke at the end of Yom Kippur with Samaria Regional Council Head, Yossi Dagan, and informed him of the details of the capture of the terrorist and the battle that took place there.



“At the same time, we should tell this government, which is losing its deterrence and is currently refraining from a large-scale military operation against the wave of terrorism that the terrorists of the PA are acting fearlessly with the aim of murdering Israelis in broad daylight."



Source - INN/Twitter - Image - Roi Hedi



