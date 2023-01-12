02:22 AM 07:22 PM EST JAN 13, 2023 JLM 47°F
Netanyahu, Modi vow to advance Israel-India ties

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte also called Netanyahu to congratulate him on the formation of the new Israeli government.

JNS - Jewish News Syndicate 04:30 a day ago

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone on Wednesday with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, who vowed to advance bilateral ties between the Jewish state and the world’s most populous democracy.

“Was a pleasure to speak with my good friend, @netanyahu. Congratulated him for his impressive election win and for becoming Prime Minister for a record sixth time. Delighted that we will have another chance to advance the India-Israel Strategic Partnership together. @IsraeliPM,” wrote Modi in a post on Twitter.

The two leaders agreed to meet soon, according to a statement from the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office.

 

Comments
12:22 12 hours ago
Having a meeting in the ocean is kinda cool.
Selina 05:28 19 hours ago
Very nice. 👍
Jacob Walanjatil 02:47 a day ago
Yes, indeed a very good relationship with Israel. No doubt it. Long live IND/ISRAEL relationship. Jai Hind.
Yeheskel Sharbani 02:45 a day ago
Go ahead Netanyahu. China should get envious. ￼
