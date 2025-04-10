ICYMI: WATCH: Hamas leader Oct 24, 2023: We will do 10/7 again & again!
Hamas leader Ghazi Hamad openly vows to violate any future cease-fire and repeat the October 7 massacre over and over until Israel is wiped off the map and Jews disappear.
MEMRI - Middle East Research Institute 1:20 PM
"We must teach Israel a lesson, and we will do this again and again. The Al-Aqsa Flood is just the first time. There will be a second, a third, a fourth, because we have the determination and the capabilities to fight.
Will we pay a price? Yes - and we are ready to pay it."
This is what Israel is dealing with. This is the “peace partner” the world wants Israel to negotiate with!
