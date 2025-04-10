APR 10, 2025 JLM 48°F 11:45 PM 04:45 PM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
ICYMI: WATCH: Hamas leader Oct 24, 2023: We will do 10/7 again & again!

Hamas leader Ghazi Hamad openly vows to violate any future cease-fire and repeat the October 7 massacre over and over until Israel is wiped off the map and Jews disappear.

MEMRI - Middle East Research Institute 1:20 PM

"We must teach Israel a lesson, and we will do this again and again. The Al-Aqsa Flood is just the first time. There will be a second, a third, a fourth, because we have the determination and the capabilities to fight. 

Will we pay a price? Yes - and we are ready to pay it."

This is what Israel is dealing with. This is the “peace partner” the world wants Israel to negotiate with!

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
steve johnson 5 hours ago
Dealing with the devil 😈
Selina 7 hours ago
Please, keep banging your head with a rock.
Hiram Moran 8 hours ago
Eliminate his dumb ass I guarantee you he won't be doing any of the fighting
Raymond Fodor 10 hours ago
Kill this belligerent clown ASAP so he can reach his perverted Paradise and 72 virgins. No peace is possible with these monsters. Destroy all!!
[Anonymous] 10 hours ago
There will be War and Hamas will be destroyed.
G Green 10 hours ago
🐴🐎🐎🐎🐴💩💩💩💩💩💩💩 🤡📟💥
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS Palestine = PLO = Hamas = ISIS = NAZI "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza The Iran Threat ISRAEL - IRAN WAR Operation Northern Arrows War in Syria Prime Minister Netanyahu Jihadi Infiltration into the USA 10/7 Hamas Massacres Trump Administration Trump against Harris 2024 US 2024 Elections Trump-Vance 2024 Jihadi Infiltration into the West Biden Administration Israeli "Pagers Operation" Idiots for Palestine Heroes of Israel IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" American Jihad Kamala Harris 2024 Security Threat to America Biblical Archaeology The Battle for Rafah US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Operation: Long Arm in Yemen Stories from "Swords of Iron" USAID Scandal Hamas The Bible Hezbollah Israeli Technology THE KEDAR DAILY Muslim Persecution of Jews The 301 Daily War Analysis IRANGATE: Harris Collusion with Iran