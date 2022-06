Israeli source for al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper: Our forces have repeatedly destroyed convoys of trucks carrying Iranian weapons to Lebanese Hezbollah

The IDF decided that there was no need to wait for the weapons to reach their destination, but to destroy them first with a minimum of damage to the civilian population.

The source shared the newspaper in a certain case; Sometimes, the source said, we only caught them at the Lebanese border.

Source: Intellinews - Telegram