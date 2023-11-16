Captain Shlomo Bin-Nun, 22, fell in battle in Gaza

Captain Shlomo Bin-Nun, 22 years old from Modi'in, fell in battle in northern Gaza.

Bin-Nun was a company commander Battalion 202 of the Paratroopers Brigade, fell on Wednesday night during operational activity in northern Gaza.

In addition, a reserve soldier from Battalion 75 of Brigade 7, and a reserve soldier from Battalion 9215 of Brigade 205, were severely injured in battles in northern Gaza.

Earlier on Thursday, the IDF cleared for publication the names of two IDF soldiers who were killed in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Captain Asaf Master, 22, from Kibbutz Bahan, a platoon commander in the 601st Battalion, 401st Brigade, and Captain Kfir Itzhak Franco, 22, from Jerusalem, a platoon commander in the 52nd Battalion, 401st Brigade.