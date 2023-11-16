02:14 AM 07:14 PM EST NOV 18, 2023 JLM 58°F
Captain Shlomo Bin-Nun, 22, fell in battle in Gaza

Paratroopers captain falls in battle in northern Gaza, bringing number of soldiers who fell since the start of the ground incursion to 52.

NEWSRAEL Editor 17:30 16.11.2023 a day ago

Captain Shlomo Bin-Nun, 22 years old from Modi'in, fell in battle in northern Gaza.

Bin-Nun was a company commander Battalion 202 of the Paratroopers Brigade, fell on Wednesday night during operational activity in northern Gaza.

In addition, a reserve soldier from Battalion 75 of Brigade 7, and a reserve soldier from Battalion 9215 of Brigade 205, were severely injured in battles in northern Gaza.

Earlier on Thursday, the IDF cleared for publication the names of two IDF soldiers who were killed in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Captain Asaf Master, 22, from Kibbutz Bahan, a platoon commander in the 601st Battalion, 401st Brigade, and Captain Kfir Itzhak Franco, 22, from Jerusalem, a platoon commander in the 52nd Battalion, 401st Brigade.

Comments
Robert Van 22:43 16.11.2023 a day ago
Very sad
Pete Pala 20:34 16.11.2023 a day ago
That guy had his whole life ahead of him. And to look at his photo, it would've been a good life. So sad. Prayers .
Cynthia Glazier 18:20 16.11.2023 a day ago
In agreement with Heather God Bless Israel and these men of valor
Cynthia Glazier 18:18 16.11.2023 a day ago
Lord give strength, comfort and peace to the family of these families of these brave men of the IDF who’ve lost life from this war, surround them with Your love and lift them up in Jesus name, Amen
Lyubov Pavlishina 17:03 16.11.2023 a day ago
Сыночек! Красавец! Слез нет, одна боль! Покойся с миром, родной!
16:23 16.11.2023 a day ago
Lord God, may your hand of comfort be upon the families of these men fallen in service to Israel and may your protection be upon the Israeli military and citizens of Israel.
15:42 16.11.2023 a day ago
Lord, comfort this brave warrior’s family. He gave his life for You and his family and country. 🙏🙏🙏🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱
Heather Redden 15:35 16.11.2023 a day ago
😢😢🧎‍♀️ praying comfort for the families😔😔😔 “greater love has no man than this than he laid down his life for his friends”
