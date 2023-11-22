07:47 PM 12:47 PM EST NOV 23, 2023 JLM 59°F
US kills several Iran-linked militants in retaliatory hit in Iraq

The US has carried out an airstrike on a vehicle in the proximity of Al-Asad airbase in Iraq which hosts American troops, killing several Iran-affiliated militants.

Newsrael News Desk 00:00 22.11.2023 2 days ago

US forces came under attack at the Ain al-Asad airbase west of Baghdad early on Tuesday and troops responded in self-defense, US military officials said. This was first reported US response in Iraq to dozens of recent attacks.

Located in the western Anbar province, Ain al-Asad air base is regularly targeted by militia rockets or missiles since the Gaza war began on October 7.

The attack against Ain al-Asad caused minor injuries and damage to infrastructure, one official told Reuters, another saying American forces used an AC-130 gunship to hit the militants.

Iran-backed militias have been targeting American forces almost daily for over a month, totaling 65 attacks in which about 60 staff have been wounded. 

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said Tuesday that the US' AC-130 was "already in the area" when the Ain al-Asad airbase was targeted by the missile attack, enabling it to track the point of origin of the attack and killing the Iran-linked militants who fired at the base. She said this is the difference between this retaliatory attack in Iraq and the three previous ones in Syria which "were pre-planned." The majority of US targets are storhouses or shipments of weapons.

Singh was questioned about a call by Senator Lindsey Graham who has called for a direct military action against Iran, instead of its proxy groups in Iraq and Syria. Dodging a direct answer, she said the US targets are selected to hit Iran where it hurts.

Source: Iran International

