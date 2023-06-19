3 arrested in capital for terrorizing Jews with Molotov cocktails, fireworks

The Israel Police arrested two people in east Jerusalem on Sunday for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails and shooting fireworks at the homes of Jewish residents in the capital over the last few months. A third suspect – a 14-year-old resident of east Jerusalem – was arrested several days ago on the same charges. He was remanded for two days.



The terrorist incidents have disturbed the peace in the eastern part of the capital over the past several months, although there have not been any casualties reported. This prompted an investigation by the police's Jerusalem District.



The arrests on Sunday were carried out jointly by the Border Police fighters and police detectives, who took the two suspects – both aged 15 – into custody while they were at home in the early hours of the morning. They were then taken in for questioning ahead of their arraignment at the Jerusalem District Court.



Source - Israel Hayom/Twitter - Image - Yonatan Sindel/Flash90