Over 2,100 Terror Attacks Recorded in Israel Between January and October 2022

In the month of October, terror struck Israel 401 times, marking a sharp increase from previous months. In September, there were 254 attacks and in August 208.

As a result of the attacks in October, three people were killed and 19 were injured. Attacks included 258 firebomb attacks, 6 pipe bomb attacks, 46 incidents of small arms fire, 32 arson attacks, 2 vehicular attacks, and 2 assaults. All of the attacks took place either in Judea and Samaria or in Jerusalem.

As clearly shown by the Foreign Ministry’s data, most terror attacks in Israel in general occur in Judea and Samaria.