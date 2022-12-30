06:37 AM 11:37 PM EST DEC 31, 2022 JLM 47°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Over 2,100 Terror Attacks Recorded in Israel Between January and October 2022

Between January and October 2022, Israel registered over 2,100 terror attacks according to recent data published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

UNITED WITH ISRAEL 12:00 19 hours ago

In the month of October, terror struck Israel 401 times, marking a sharp increase from previous months. In September, there were 254 attacks and in August 208.
As a result of the attacks in October, three people were killed and 19 were injured. Attacks included 258 firebomb attacks, 6 pipe bomb attacks, 46 incidents of small arms fire, 32 arson attacks, 2 vehicular attacks, and 2 assaults. All of the attacks took place either in Judea and Samaria or in Jerusalem.
As clearly shown by the Foreign Ministry’s data, most terror attacks in Israel in general occur in Judea and Samaria.

Does the article interest you?
Comments
Sharon ODonnell 00:15 4 hours ago
Nobody wants to be neighbors with these Terrorists.
17:19 11 hours ago
It Will be better now in Israel from now on, BIBI Is Back…..!!!!!
0/200