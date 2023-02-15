PIJ is firing rockets at Israel with Hamas’s approval’

(February 15, 2023 / JNS) Israel’s deterrence is eroding, and Hamas is allowing Palestinian Islamic Jihad to fire rockets from Gaza as part of a “controlled escalation,” a former Israeli defense official has warned. In the past three weeks, Gazan terrorists fired 27 projectiles at Israel, while in Jerusalem, 11 Israelis were murdered in terror attacks.

IDF Col. (res.) David Hacham, a senior research associate at the MirYam Institute and a former adviser on Arab affairs to seven Israeli defense ministers, noted the differences in the security threats posed by Gaza and Judea and Samaria, commonly known as the West Bank.

“Hamas in Gaza does not have an interest in leading to an uncontrollable escalation and explosion of the situation. This does not match up with Hamas’s interests at this time,” he said.

“Hence, Hamas is taking a policy that avoids uncontrollable rocket launches that could cause security escalation. Any new conflict would stop all of the above dividends,” said Hacham.

“At the same time, Hamas is allowing sporadic rocket fire, which it considers to be symbolic, to signify responses to events in Judea and Samaria in Jerusalem. It gives approval to Palestinian Islamic Jihad to fire, but sees this as a controlled escalation.”