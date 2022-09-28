BREAKING: Israel may share nuclear tech with Abraham Accords states

Israel may share aspects of its nuclear technology and knowledge with countries that are part of the Abraham Accords, Israel Atomic Energy Commission Chief Moshe Edri said in a speech to the IAEA in Vienna.

“We are hopeful that the new spirit in our region, as demonstrated in the ‘Abraham Accords,’ will mark a path forward for meaningful direct dialogue within our region, including in the nuclear fora,” he said.

“Israel’s state-of-the-art technology provides us with significant levels of knowledge and capabilities, which we are ready to share with others, of course under the IAEA umbrella.”

Source: Jerusalem Post