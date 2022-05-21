21 May, 2022 12:22
Car Terror: Vehicle tries to ram soldiers
Walla! News 08:00 20.05.2022 a day ago

A Palestinian vehicle approached a checkpoint near Jerusalem and tried to run over fighters

The suspect vehicle drove towards the checkpoint in order to break through it. The fighters picked up the spikes, and the vehicle drove backwards towards them in a life-threatening manner. In response, the fighters opened fire at the vehicle.

Four of the vehicle's passengers, residents of Judea and Samaria, were arrested on the spot. However, the driver of the vehicle fled in the direction of Judea and Samaria. The suspects were transferred for questioning by the Border Police.

Dalya Horowitz 14:17 a day ago
These people need to get a life.
FRANZISKA SCHMID 11:24 20.05.2022 a day ago
