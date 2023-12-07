Israeli forces destroy explosives laboratories in Jenin refugee camp

The IDF said three laboratories and two shafts were discovered and destroyed inside the camp. Weapons, improvised explosive devices, ammunition, and military gear were seized along with thousands of shekels in cash.

During the operation, Palestinians in the camp threw explosives and shot at the soldiers, who returned fire. One soldier was slightly injured and taken to a hospital.

In other counter-terror operations, 16 wanted Palestinians around Judea and Samaria were arrested on Tuesday night, of whom three were associated with Hamas.

In Halhul, near Hebron, soldiers sealed the building of a printing house that printed inciting Hamas material.

Since Oct. 7, Israel’s security forces have arrested approximately 2,100 Palestinian terrorists of whom 1,100 are associated with Hamas.