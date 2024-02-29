MAR 1, 2024 JLM 49°F 03:38 AM 08:38 PM EST
Iran spurs on Hezbollah attacks against Israel, says Lebanon ‘could be next’

Iran urged Hezbollah to step up attacks only after ‘it had become certain of Israel’s intention’  to operate in Rafah.

World Israel News 6:00 AM

The escalation of missiles in the north of Israel is reportedly happening because Iran is encouraging Hezbollah to attack Israel.

Iran is concerned that after Israel’s intended operation in Rafah to destroy the remaining Hamas battalions, it will then attack Lebanon, according to a report from an Iranian source.

An Iranian source told the Arabic Post that Iran urged Hezbollah to step up attacks only after “it had become certain of Israel’s intention” to operate in Rafah, which would be interpreted to mean that Lebanon “will be next.”

In addition, the source also said that Esmail Qaani, Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) Quds Force leader was meeting with Hezbollah head Hassan Nasrallah to discuss “the latest developments” on the border between Israel and Lebanon.

Nasrallah initiated the meeting which he considered as a “necessity” after “information was obtained” that Israel was allegedly planning to launch a major assault in Lebanon.

The Iranian source said “Nasrallah said that he is completely certain of [Israel’s] intention to launch a large-scale attack on Lebanon, and he asked Qaani to give him complete freedom in how he intends to attack.”

The sourced added that Iran was unhappy with Hezbollah’s decision to send missiles against Safed, with one rocket hitting the Ziv Medical Center.

Dr. Salman Zarka wrote following the attack, “We are very lucky here. The missile did not explode.”

However, in the attacks, one IDF soldier, Staff.-Sgt. Omer Sarah Benjo, was killed and 10 others were wounded.

Comments
[Anonymous] 12 hours ago
Lebanese need to step up the fight
Hiram Moran 12 hours ago
Iran and Nasrallah giving up Lebanon while they hide safety in their bunkers. Isn't it time the Lebanese kicked these assholes out of their country
[Anonymous] 18 hours ago
A quiet comes before the Lion allows great disasters to silence evildoers.
Beverly Martin 18 hours ago
Israel will win in the end but it will cost the world and end the times we know....
Ken Jones 21 hours ago
How sad!😞 how sad!😞 the little stone, cut out of the mountain without hands it’s beginning to roll!!!￼
[Anonymous] 21 hours ago
NO WEAPON FORMED AGAINST US SHALL PROSPER SAY THE LORD OF HOSTS🇮🇱🇦🇺😇
[Anonymous] a day ago
Praying for Israel 🇮🇱 and the Peace of Jerusalem
