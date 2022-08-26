26 Aug, 2022 17:26
The Iranian Threat
Iran fortifies presence on Jordanian border not far from Israel
The Nziv Report 21:00 20 hours ago

Today, the newspaper quoted knowledgeable sources inside Iran, that the IRGC recently sent three new units from Afghanistan (the Fatimion Brigade) to the Syria-Jordan border, to establish a large base in southern Syria.

The sources stated that these Iranian units were launched in recent days from Tehran to Damascus and began deploying along the Jordanian border under the supervision of Iranian experts, "after undergoing training in camps southeast of Tehran and also undergoing training in firing missiles and operating short-range UAVs." It should be noted that these militias are militarily better equipped than the Iranian militias stationed in Damascus.

# Jordan # The Iran Threat
Leonardo Valero 21:29 20 hours ago
IAGREE TO YOU BROTHER HASHEM TAKE CARE HIS PEOPLE
21:03 20 hours ago
Iran don’t know who they are messing with. God will be on them like a stink in a skunk. Go Israel and God Bless.
