The case prosecutors’ are building accuse Trevor Bickford of arriving in New York for the purposes of “carry[ing] out jihad.”

The Maine resident has been charged with attempted murder for attacking multiple officers with a machete near Times Square.

In addition to allegedly shouting “Allahu Akbar” before the onslaught, Bickford also told prosecutors that “all government officials” were fair game for attacks “as they cannot be proper Muslims because the United States government supports Israel.”