WATCH: IDF eliminated a senior member of Hamas's naval force, Abu Shamala, in Gaza overnight

The IDF embarked on a wave of tree attacks with the aim of continuing to damage the commando force of the terrorist organization Hamas known as "Nachaba", by attacking operational headquarters which were used by operatives who infiltrated the Otaf settlements last Saturday.



The "Nachaba" force is made up of terrorists selected by senior officials of Hamas whose mission is to carry out terrorist operations such as ambushes, raids, sabotage operations, anti-tank and rocket fire, sniping, camouflage, and infiltration from tunnels.



This force was one of the leaders of the forces that infiltrated Israel last Saturday in order to carry out murderous terrorist operations against the citizens of the State of Israel. IDF aircraft killed Muhammad Abu Shamla, a senior operative from the Hamas naval formation in the Rafah Brigade. Abu Shamla's house was used to store naval weapons intended to carry out terrorist operations against Israel.



Source - Hillil Biton Rosen/WhatsApp