WATCH: IDF eliminated a senior member of Hamas's naval force, Abu Shamala, in Gaza overnight

IDF fighter jets tonight attacked an extensive wave of attacks on the operational headquarters of operatives in the commando unit of the terrorist organization Hamas (Nachaba) throughout the Gaza Strip.

Newsrael News Desk 10:30 a day ago

The IDF embarked on a wave of tree attacks with the aim of continuing to damage the commando force of the terrorist organization Hamas known as "Nachaba", by attacking operational headquarters which were used by operatives who infiltrated the Otaf settlements last Saturday.

The "Nachaba" force is made up of terrorists selected by senior officials of Hamas whose mission is to carry out terrorist operations such as ambushes, raids, sabotage operations, anti-tank and rocket fire, sniping, camouflage, and infiltration from tunnels.

This force was one of the leaders of the forces that infiltrated Israel last Saturday in order to carry out murderous terrorist operations against the citizens of the State of Israel. IDF aircraft killed Muhammad Abu Shamla, a senior operative from the Hamas naval formation in the Rafah Brigade. Abu Shamla's house was used to store naval weapons intended to carry out terrorist operations against Israel. 

Source - Hillil Biton Rosen/WhatsApp

Terry Gardner 14:15 17 hours ago
Awesome job IDF 🙏🙏🙏🙏🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱
Robert Van 09:57 21 hours ago
We'll take all the good news we can get....
07:38 a day ago
Chop the heads of the snakes,the wriggling dying body can’t do too much damage after that.Clean house Israel in Yeshuas’Victorious name,all poisonous pests must go so you can worship and live freely👑
