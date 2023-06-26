Data shows Israel approved record 13,000 settlement homes in past 6 months

The Israeli government has recently marked a milestone, having approved the highest-ever number of homes to be constructed in Judea and Samaria.



According to data obtained by Israel Hayom, since coming to power a mere half a year ago, the government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved the building of 13,000 settlement homes, almost double the previous record set during the Trump era.

Moreover, earlier this week, the government announced its decision to cut red tape to make it easier to obtain permits to build Jewish settlements.

The main driving force behind the initiative is Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who also serves as a minister in the Defense Ministry and as such, plays an important role in overseeing civilian life in Judea and Samaria via the latter ministry's Civil Administration.

"These are crazy numbers," a source familiar with the matter said with regard to the construction plans, adding that Smotrich did a lot of work behind the scenes.

On Sunday Smotrich said, "The construction boom in Judea and Samaria and all parts of our country continues. As we promised, today we are advancing the construction of thousands more new units.

"Judea and Samaria residents cease to be second-class citizens and the natural development in settlements is reflected in construction and expansion," he said.

Opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz criticized the move, saying Israel was "already in a crisis with the US," which opposes settlement construction.



Source - Israel Hayom/Twitter - Image - Reuters