BREAKING: Israeli seriously injured in Jerusalem stabbing

(July 20, 2023 / JNS) An Israeli man was stabbed and seriously injured in Jerusalem’s southern Gilo neighborhood on Thursday evening.

The Magen David Adom emergency medical service said its personnel treated a 30-year-old male following a “violent incident” on Hamargalit Street. The victim was evacuated to the Shaare Zedek Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

The Hebrew-language Walla news site cited eyewitnesses as saying it was a brawl between Jews and Arabs.

Police forces are searching for multiple suspects after two knives were reportedly found at the scene.

One Arab suspect was arrested on Hebron Road, the Kan public broadcaster said.

According to local media, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) is involved in the investigation.

In the first six months of 2023, the emergency service recorded 3,640 acts of terror throughout Israel, including 2,118 cases of rock-throwing, 799 attacks with Molotov cocktails, 18 attempted stabbings and six car-rammings.

The number of shootings has already surpassed last year’s total, with 101 instances of gunfire directed at Israelis reported. The figures do not include the hundreds of attacks on security personnel during counterterrorism operations in Palestinian villages.