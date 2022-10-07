01:49 AM 06:49 PM EST OCT 8, 2022 JLM 63°F
Medal of Olympian who defied Hitler by embracing Jesse Owens goes under the hammer

German long jumper Luz Long finished second to African-American Jesse Owens, whose on-field success at 1936 Berlin games shattered Nazi leader’s myth of Aryan physical supremacy

NEWSRAEL Editor 17:00 9 hours ago

One of the most consequential Olympic medals ever awarded is on the auction block — the silver medal captured in 1936 by Germany’s Luz Long, the long jumper who walked arm in arm through the stadium with Jesse Owens to celebrate their triumphs while Adolf Hitler watched from the stands.

Long’s family has decided to auction the medal and other collectibles from the German jumper’s career. Long was killed in World War II in 1943. The auction house selling the medal has labeled Long’s collection “The Beacon of Hope.”

Source/Photo TOI

 

