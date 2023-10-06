Netanyahu meets with top security chiefs after day of terror violence

TOI reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered top defense officials on Thursday to step up anti-terror efforts in the West Bank, zeroing in the Palestinian city of Huwara where a gunman opened fire on an Israeli family Thursday evening.

Netanyahu’s meeting Thursday with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, Shin Bet security service director Ronen Bar, head of the IDF Central Command Maj. Gen. Yehuda Fuchs, and the prime minister’s military secretary, came hours after an Israeli couple and their baby emerged unharmed from the shooting attack on their vehicle in Huwara earlier in the evening.

“We should not put up with the terrorist attacks in Judea and Samaria,” Netanyahu told officials Thursday according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Netanyahu instructed the IDF and the Shin Bet “to increase defense and countermeasures against the terrorist elements, focusing immediately on the Huwara corridor,” the statement said.

On Thursday night, clashes between Israeli settlers and Palestinians broke out in the town. The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that the groups threw rocks at each other, leading to some light injuries as well as some damage to vehicles. Three Israelis were lightly injured in the clashes, Walla reported.

In one incident, a Palestinian terrorist hurled a large cinderblock on an Israeli-owned vehicle, to which Israeli forces responded by opening fire, the military said Thursday night. “A [direct] hit was recognized,” the military said. The suspect sustained serious injuries, according to Hebrew-language media reports.



Source - TOI/X - Image - Flash90