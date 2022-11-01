WATCH: Bibi praying at the Kotel night before elections

Israel Hyaom reports that Likud is focusing its efforts on Beit She'an, Tiberias, Dimona, Tirat Hacarmel, Kiryat Gat, Afula and Ariel, as these are considered bastions of the Likud, which one some 50% of the valid vote in the 2021 Knesset election. Campaign officials believe that if they get more people out to vote there, the right-wing party could potentially see major gains in its Knesset representation, and hence this could be the difference between defeat and victory.



Source Israel Hayom/Twitter - Video - Documenting Israel/Telegram