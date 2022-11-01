11:33 PM 05:33 PM EST NOV 1, 2022 JLM 59°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
WATCH: Bibi praying at the Kotel night before elections

Likud, led by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wants to cement its position as the largest party.

Newsrael News Desk 12:30 11 hours ago

Israel Hyaom reports that Likud is focusing its efforts on Beit She'an, Tiberias, Dimona, Tirat Hacarmel, Kiryat Gat, Afula and Ariel, as these are considered bastions of the Likud, which one some 50% of the valid vote in the 2021 Knesset election. Campaign officials believe that if they get more people out to vote there, the right-wing party could potentially see major gains in its Knesset representation, and hence this could be the difference between defeat and victory.

Source Israel Hayom/Twitter - Video - Documenting Israel/Telegram

Does the article interest you?
Comments
16:13 5 hours ago
Praying for you, Benjamin, you are faithful to God and your Country.
Susan Thompson 13:52 8 hours ago
WE LOVE YOU BENJAMIN YOU ARE GOD ANOINTED! WE PRAY A HEDGE PROTECTION AROUND YOU IN JESUS NAME AND THAT YOU WIN THIS ELECTION IN JESUS NAME✝️🩸🔥🇺🇸🇮🇱✡️♥️
Penny Weatherby 11:27 10 hours ago
He is anointed of the Lord to be the Prime Minister of Israel. The last election was stolen. Do watch to make sure this one is not the same. Love to Israel from the United States.
Penny Weatherby 11:24 10 hours ago
Netanyahu will win.
La Jun 10:49 11 hours ago
He's Prophet. Modern day Jeremiah
0/200