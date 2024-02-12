FEB 14, 2024 JLM 52°F 04:28 AM 09:28 PM EST
Jerusalem denies entry to UN official who blamed Israel for Oct 7

"The time for Jewish silence is past," said FM Israel Katz, who called for the dismissal of U.N. Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese

JNS - Jewish News Syndicate 12.02.2024

Israel will bar Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur on the “occupied Palestinian territories,” from entering the Jewish state, including Judea and Samaria.

Albanese blamed the slaughter of Jews by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7 on Israeli “oppression,” Foreign Minister Israel Katz and Interior Minister Moshe Arbel announced the decision on Monday, following the U.N. envoy’s offensive tweet on Saturday.

“The time for Jewish silence is past. For the @UN to regain its credibility, its leadership @antonioguterres must unequivocally renounce the anti-Semitic statements made by their ‘Special Envoy’ @FranceskAlbs and remove her from her position immediately,” Katz tweeted on Monday.

“Barring her entry to Israel will serve as a stark reminder of the atrocities committed by Hamas, including the ruthless targeting of innocents,” Katz continued.

Responding to French President Emmanuel Macron’s comment at a ceremony on Wednesday honoring the 42 French Israelis murdered on Oct. 7, where he referred to the Hamas invasion as “the greatest antisemitic massacre of our century,” Albanese tweeted:

“The ‘greatest anti-Semitic massacre of our century’? No, Mr. @EmmanuelMacron. The victims of 10/7 were not killed because of their Judaism, but in response to Israel’s oppression. France & the international community did nothing to prevent it. My respects to the victims.”

Katz on Sunday rebuked Albanese for her comments, calling them “deeply troubling” and demanded her dismissal.

“I call on Secretary-General Guterres to fire @FranceskAlbs immediately. The time of Jewish silence in the face of such misrepresentations has passed. We must stand strong and vocal against such narratives,” Katz tweeted.

Albanese has frequently courted controversy among Israel supporters for singling out Israel for blame in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. She has made frequent comparisons between Israel and Nazi Germany.

When JNS asked Albanese in December whether Hamas was justified in invading Israel and killing Israeli security personnel, she said, “Why is this so unbelievable? You seem to be puzzled by this. What is the right to resist?”

She also accused Israel and American evangelical Christians of weaponizing antisemitism to silence her and other critics of Israel.

“Israel occupies the Palestinian territory illegally, continuing to colonize the land, to brutalize the people, to let its armed settlers go around and terrorize everyone,” Albanese told JNS.

“The Palestinians have no recourse to justice, because the Israeli army is not there to protect the Palestinians. It is there to protect the settlers, who are illegal.”

Comments
Henry Eicher 3 hours ago
Rid all the unloyal dirtbags
Ed rivera 12 hours ago
It's time for the UN to be disbanded. It has become a corrupt organization.
Hiram Moran 13 hours ago
I say let her cross into Gaza and leave her dumb ass there
VRR Media 19 hours ago
💙🇮🇱
[Anonymous] a day ago
She will get in the end.
[Anonymous] 23:55 12.02.2024 a day ago
Send her a video which shows the brutality of the women that they captured
Steve Jensen 23:13 12.02.2024 a day ago
Yep Israel, u need to toughen up across a lot of areas especially with the UN & with Biden & Blinken, & repeatedly & publicly remind the US of the tens thousands civilians the US killed in Iraq etc
Dave Camp 22:58 12.02.2024 a day ago
When will we(the world)wake up and defund the UN while putting there mass murderes and thieves and corruption on trial
Dave Camp 22:31 12.02.2024 a day ago
Good job Israel
Jeff Daly 22:11 12.02.2024 a day ago
Almighty God loves Israel. This person is a walking vessel of the anti-God sprit that has always opposed Israel
mo colar 22:06 12.02.2024 a day ago
Trump wanted to do away with Un but as usual dems fought him.let them with her move to IRAN
[Anonymous] 20:46 12.02.2024 a day ago
Bravo Israel! The facts speak for themselves. She needs to be held accountable for her nasty deeds. She’s a vile human being full of lies & hate. Her inside ugliness makes her ugly on the outside.
Sandy Grant 20:43 12.02.2024 a day ago
She must be pro rape, pro baby killing, and a piece of garbage
Sandy Grant 20:41 12.02.2024 a day ago
I’m proud of Israel! Never allow that crooked evil so called UNITED Nations and their huge bias against anything that isn’t anti American to step foot in your country again! It should be abandoned
Aaron A 20:22 12.02.2024 a day ago
Her’s is the voice of a very corrupt UN. Everything she accuses Israel of is exactly what Hamas is doing! Gaslighting at its best.
Murray Levine 19:59 12.02.2024 a day ago
The UN has lost the credibility that it hasn’t had in 80 years
[Anonymous] 19:36 12.02.2024 a day ago
would you let Eichman visit HILLEL summer camp? giving her respect, is spitting in the face of Jews. she is the personification of ANTISEMITISM.
[Anonymous] 19:35 12.02.2024 a day ago
She ain’t right.
