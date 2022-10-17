06:28 PM 11:28 AM EST OCT 18, 2022 JLM 68°F
WATCH: Jerusalem Arab rioter arrested

Jerusalem police arrested at least two Palestinians after clashes broke out at the Temple Mount.

Dozens of Palestinians rioted in east Jerusalem on Monday night, hurling rocks, stones and Molotov cocktails at Israeli security forces.

Comments
Patsy Webb 14:49 17.10.2022 a day ago
That’s what the security or police are there for at the Temple Mount is to keep law and order people must respect this to see what happens when you don’t is good
Susan 13:47 17.10.2022 a day ago
Golda, modern day Esther, what can I do to stand for 4 God today even tho most think my beliefs are myths_ they are mistaken & I pray for courage $ words to bring to light! The harvest is full people!
Susan 13:45 17.10.2022 a day ago
Never let them take me as a victim, fight all the way like JFK who helped child a Meir (sp)?, she's a moderd day Esther, who will stand?
