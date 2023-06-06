Israel conducts first air taxi test in bid to ease traffic congestion

Israel’s National Drone Project launched an air taxi test this week, marking the first use of such technology in the Jewish state.

In partnership with Israel’s Transportation Ministry, the Israel Innovation Authority, and the Civil Aviation Authority, the initiative is meant to prepare the airspace for autonomous electric drones capable of carrying passengers and cargo with the intention of alleviating traffic congestion on roads.

It involved 11 drone companies that intend to operate vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, with notable results achieved by Cando Drones, Israeli Air, and Downwind.

The second phase of the experiment, which began in January, involved an investment of around $60 million to develop drone infrastructure over the next two years. The National Drone Project also plans to activate dozens of drones one week per month in managed airspace

For their part, Dronery and the Israeli company AIR conducted test flights with autonomous drones capable of carrying two passengers. These flights took place at the Caesarea heliport and in southern Israel.

Both companies are seeking an aviation license for their drones from the Federal Aviation Administration. Similar trials are planned for the 2024 Paris Olympics and 2025 Chicago Olympics by American Airlines and Archer Aviation.

Yes, we fly! This time Israel!

Our #EH216-S AAV expanded its footprint of flight demonstrations to Israel, which also marks the first autonomous #eVTOL demo flights within Israel!

A big THANK YOU to the Civil Aviation Authority of Israel, Israel National Drone Initiative, Dronery Fly, and

According to the National Drone Project, over 19,000 sorties have been flown in the past three years, and over the next two years, companies will continue to conduct weekly flights.

“Israel is one of the global leaders in this field, and today's experiment is an important milestone in the National Drone Initiative which gained international acclaim,” said IAA Director-General Dror Bin.

Source- i24 News Video-Twitter