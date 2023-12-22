Smuggling of thousands of weapons components to Nablus thwarted

An Israeli Arab resident of Taybeh and two Palestinian, residents of Nablus were arrested on suspicion of trafficking and importing illegal weapons for terrorist activities.

The police said that at the Port of Ashdod shipping container destined for Nablus that was sent from Turkey was found to contain thousands of parts for automatic weapons, assault rifles and molds for counterfeiting coins after a search.

The items were hidden within an industrial weaving machine weighing several tons and 10 meters long that was shipped in the container.