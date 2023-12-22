DEC 22, 2023 JLM 54°F 09:10 PM 02:10 PM EST
Smuggling of thousands of weapons components to Nablus thwarted

Jerusalem, 21 December, 2023 (TPS) -- The Israel Police reported that an attempt to smuggle thousands of weapon parts into the territories of the Palestinian Authority (PA) was uncovered and three suspects were arrested.

TPS News Agency 10:00 AM

An Israeli Arab resident of Taybeh and two Palestinian, residents of Nablus were arrested on suspicion of trafficking and importing illegal weapons for terrorist activities.

The police said that at the Port of Ashdod shipping container destined for Nablus that was sent from Turkey was found to contain thousands of parts for automatic weapons, assault rifles and molds for counterfeiting coins after a search.

The items were hidden within an industrial weaving machine weighing several tons and 10 meters long that was shipped in the container.

Comments
Selina 4 hours ago
Turkey should be expelled from the EU & NATO. Why they don't see this as treason is beyond me. I guess it's for the same reason Humza Yousaf, still has a job.🤪
Dalya Horowitz 6 hours ago
Great work on the part of the Israelis.
10 hours ago
Excellent work!
Lee Field 10 hours ago
Iranian counterfieters
Lee Field 10 hours ago
Keep them isolated till theres definate proof of alleged mastermind,so that no harm can come to them for any confession whos to blame
11 hours ago
Keep the Vigilence up Israel,too many are trying to deceive you in King Yeshuas name :Amen.This kind of attention to detail will win you this war:Shalom😇❤️👑🎄🌎🎶
