Law & Order's Diane Neal makes aliyah

American actress Diane Neal has left Hollywood behind and moved to Israel.

Neal, best known for her role as New York Assistant District Attorney Casey Novak in the television series "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," made aliyah through the Nefesh B'Nefesh organization, the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, and the Jewish Agency.

The actress also portrayed Coast Guard Investigative Service Special Agent Abigail Borin in the "NCIS" franchise as well as attorney Allison Holt on "Suits."

She began her aliyah process several months ago, which culminated in her receiving her Israeli identity card. Congratulations!

Source: Nefesh B'Nefesh/Israel Hayom