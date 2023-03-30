12:29 AM 05:29 PM EST MAR 31, 2023 JLM 43°F
Law & Order's Diane Neal makes aliyah

Having left Hollywood behind, the actress moves to Israel with the help of Nefesh B'Nefesh organization, the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, and the Jewish Agency.

Newsrael News Desk 15:30 9 hours ago

American actress Diane Neal has left Hollywood behind and moved to Israel.

Neal, best known for her role as New York Assistant District Attorney Casey Novak in the television series "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," made aliyah through the Nefesh B'Nefesh organization, the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, and the Jewish Agency.

The actress also portrayed Coast Guard Investigative Service Special Agent Abigail Borin in the "NCIS" franchise as well as attorney Allison Holt on "Suits."

She began her aliyah process several months ago, which culminated in her receiving her Israeli identity card. Congratulations!

Source: Nefesh B'Nefesh/Israel Hayom

Comments
Jeanne Ferguson 20:13 an hour ago
This is wonderful 😊
Selina 15:25 6 hours ago
Good for her! 🥂🍾
Syble Presswood 14:12 7 hours ago
Israelis are coming home.Praise the Lord! Bible prophesy is being fulfilled !!
Danielle Pentecost 12:37 9 hours ago
Awesome
