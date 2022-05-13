13 May, 2022 21:37
Bennett: PA prevents a joint investigation into the death of the journalist
Walla! News 18:00 12.05.2022 a day ago

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett today (Thursday) referred to the death of journalist Al-Jazeera, saying that "unfortunately the Palestinian Authority, at this stage, is preventing any possibility of a joint investigation or even access to the basic findings needed to arrive at the truth". 

The prime minister added that he "expects open cooperation, transparent and a full investigation, and expects the Palestinian Authority not to take any steps in the meanwhile  to disrupt the investigation or to pollute the investigation process in a way that we will not be able to reach the truth."

Pamela Hackner 18:08 12.05.2022 a day ago
One should not be surprised
