Ukrainian hero - An amazing story! [VIDEO]

A Ukrainian fighter, believed to be dead after his tank exploded in the south of the country, managed to survive after crawling along six kilometers with broken legs before other Ukrainian soldiers rescued him.

Serahi, a T-64 tank driver belonging to the 28th Motorized Brigade, entered one of the villages in the south of the country that was destroyed by Russian forces. Suddenly, the tank hit a mine and exploded, resulting in Serahi losing consciousness.

When he woke up, he realized that his legs were broken, but managed to get out of the destroyed tank and reach the side of the road, where he dug a pit and covered himself with leaves to hide from the Russians. He said that at one point, a Russian tank approached the scene and he feared that the soldiers would inspect the tank and find that it was empty and look for it. Fortunately, the Russian tank quickly left the scene to join a new battle that flared up in the area.

For almost an entire day, Serahi continued to hide in the pit, with no cellular communication and no drinking water, however he decided not to give up and continued the survival journey despite the immense pain. He managed to drag himself for six miles until he climbed a small hill, and when he managed to reconnect to the cellular network, he called in soldiers who already thought he was dead.

"The brothers arrived on time and took Sarahi, who could not speak a word, let alone move," the motoring brigade said in a statement. He turned to the hospital for treatment and began to gradually recover, admitting that "the only thing that saddens me is that the doctor estimates that I will not be able to walk for another six months and that the Russian scum is still here."

But tankist Serhiy is convinced that his brothers in the Ukrainian army will be able to destroy the enemy and reclaim all our lands long before the doctor allows him to walk on his feet again," the statement concluded.